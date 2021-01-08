Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Holdings Lowered by National Investment Services of America LLC

National Investment Services of America LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,513 shares during the quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 308.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on WBS shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.35.

Shares of WBS stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.73. 987,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,436. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $53.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.65.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $294.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

