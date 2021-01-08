Webster Bank N. A. Sells 800 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Webster Bank N. A. lessened its stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $126.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 154.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.47 and a 52 week high of $128.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XPO shares. Raymond James upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine lowered XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.64.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

