Webster Bank N. A. Sells 703 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Webster Bank N. A. trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,868 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter worth $511,715,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. bought a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $279,058,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Comcast by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,639,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,311 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Comcast by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,618,433 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $219,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,781,683 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $313,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,897 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $50.66 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $231.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.97 and its 200 day moving average is $45.49.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

A number of analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. TD Securities downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.57.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

