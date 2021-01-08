Webster Bank N. A. Sells 563 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Webster Bank N. A. decreased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 72.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33,230.4% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 169,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,438,000 after buying an additional 169,475 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $422,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $27,478,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 210,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,767,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 20,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $3,015,414.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,944,616.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 22,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $3,387,286.36. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 63,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,558,762.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,715 shares of company stock valued at $15,188,880 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BR stock opened at $155.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.90 and a 52 week high of $158.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.02 and its 200 day moving average is $138.95. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.21 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BR shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

