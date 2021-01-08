Webster Bank N. A. Sells 36,935 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Webster Bank N. A. lessened its position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 52.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,799 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 36,935 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 281.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,996,070 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $53,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949,637 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 55.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,466,532 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $100,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,074 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 13,861.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,750,949 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $23,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,408 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 13.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,337,840 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $132,905,000 after purchasing an additional 974,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 178.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,136,294 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,113,000 after purchasing an additional 728,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $17.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.94 and a 200 day moving average of $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $20.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.5325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 6.1%. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is presently 167.74%.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.