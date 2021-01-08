Webster Bank N. A. Makes New Investment in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Vontier during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,419,000. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. acquired a new position in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,751,000. Finally, First American Bank acquired a new position in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000.

Get Vontier alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Argus started coverage on Vontier in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Vontier in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research started coverage on Vontier in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Vontier in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vontier has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $34.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.93. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $746.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.55 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 714.5% on a year-over-year basis.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.