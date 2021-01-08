Webster Bank N. A. Has $174,000 Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 375.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,275 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 17,652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 55,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

AMD opened at $95.16 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.75 and a fifty-two week high of $97.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $114.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.19 and a 200-day moving average of $79.07.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $13,933,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,776,039 shares in the company, valued at $257,866,262.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $3,619,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,465,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,336,741.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,106 shares of company stock valued at $21,439,403 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $62.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.94.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

