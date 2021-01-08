Webster Bank N. A. Grows Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 50.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,531,546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,765,879,000 after buying an additional 125,297 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $1,654,518,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Netflix by 4.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,008,483 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,504,333,000 after purchasing an additional 140,674 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $1,024,473,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,950,745 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $975,432,000 after purchasing an additional 50,016 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total transaction of $9,881,368.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 638,247 shares of company stock valued at $335,292,138 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NFLX opened at $508.89 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $290.25 and a fifty-two week high of $575.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $509.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $499.78. The company has a market cap of $224.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.08, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $634.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $525.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $670.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $536.14.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

