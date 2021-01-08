WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.69 EPS

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.69, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $124.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.80 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share.

Shares of WDFC stock opened at $269.66 on Friday. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $151.16 and a 52-week high of $272.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.29 and a beta of -0.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. WD-40’s payout ratio is 60.91%.

In other WD-40 news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.32, for a total value of $383,260.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director William B. Noble sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,772.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,816 over the last ninety days. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WDFC. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $250.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

