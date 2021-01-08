Waves Community Token Trading Up 29.8% This Week (WCT)

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Waves Community Token has a total market cap of $2.10 million and approximately $20.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Waves Community Token has traded 29.8% higher against the US dollar. One Waves Community Token token can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000548 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00024102 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00108770 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.28 or 0.00444695 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.76 or 0.00231798 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00051187 BTC.

About Waves Community Token

Waves Community Token’s genesis date was January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,960 tokens. Waves Community Token’s official website is wavesplatform.com . Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Waves Community Token is wavestalk.org

Buying and Selling Waves Community Token

Waves Community Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

