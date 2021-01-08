Waters (NYSE:WAT) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Underweight

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $235.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Waters from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Waters from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Waters in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Waters from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $210.83.

Shares of NYSE:WAT traded up $4.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $265.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,406. Waters has a fifty-two week low of $154.39 and a fifty-two week high of $263.89. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.14.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $593.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.15 million. Equities analysts predict that Waters will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total transaction of $312,771.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,002,540.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $920,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,977,307.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,098 shares of company stock valued at $5,630,343 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAT. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the third quarter worth $62,130,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Waters by 160.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 326,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,973,000 after acquiring an additional 201,355 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waters by 230.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 152,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,795,000 after acquiring an additional 106,234 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the third quarter worth $20,212,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waters by 74.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 242,082 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,366,000 after acquiring an additional 103,123 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

