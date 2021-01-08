Watches of Switzerland Group plc (WOSG.L) (LON:WOSG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $605.46

Shares of Watches of Switzerland Group plc (WOSG.L) (LON:WOSG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 605.46 ($7.91) and last traded at GBX 600.02 ($7.84), with a volume of 51853 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 580 ($7.58).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group plc (WOSG.L) in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 528.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 382.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.33. The firm has a market cap of £1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.53.

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers luxury watches and jewelry; fashion and classic watches and jewelry; and gifts. The company operates 113 stores in the United Kingdom and 22 stores in the United States, as well as through five transactional websites under the Mono-Brand Boutiques, Watches of Switzerland, Mappin & Webb, Goldsmiths, and Mayors brand names.

