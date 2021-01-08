Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) PT Raised to $120.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its price target upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WCN. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Waste Connections from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.71.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $104.00 on Wednesday. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of $70.87 and a 52-week high of $111.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.08. The company has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.33, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Matthew Stephen Black sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $214,704.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter valued at $583,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

