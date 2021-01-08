Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Trading Up 9.5%

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)’s share price was up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.25 and last traded at $28.58. Approximately 642,874 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 518,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.11.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WAFD shares. TheStreet raised shares of Washington Federal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Washington Federal from $25.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.89.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Washington Federal had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Mulholland sold 1,108,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $5,854,458.72. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAFD. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 11.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 18.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

