Warburg Research Analysts Give Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) a €135.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on WCH. Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Nord/LB set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Baader Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €111.60 ($131.29).

Shares of WCH opened at €118.85 ($139.82) on Monday. Wacker Chemie AG has a 12-month low of €30.04 ($35.34) and a 12-month high of €118.40 ($139.29). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €108.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is €87.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion and a PE ratio of -9.33.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

