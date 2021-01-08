Waltonchain (WTC) Trading Up 18.9% Over Last 7 Days

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $23.97 million and $3.59 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waltonchain token can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000822 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,188.28 or 0.02939093 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00016710 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain (WTC) is a token. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,133,493 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org

Waltonchain Token Trading

Waltonchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

