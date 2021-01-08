Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Sets New 1-Year High at $94.51

Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $94.51 and last traded at $92.81, with a volume of 9890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.86.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WD. Wedbush raised their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $78.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised Walker & Dunlop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walker & Dunlop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 187.94 and a current ratio of 187.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.87 and a 200-day moving average of $63.50.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $247.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.73 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stephen P. Theobald sold 5,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $294,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,263,061.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,586 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total transaction of $697,870.08. Following the transaction, the president now owns 187,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,236,504.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,697 shares of company stock valued at $2,541,519 over the last ninety days. 9.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,111,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,684,000 after purchasing an additional 41,134 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the second quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile (NYSE:WD)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.