Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Truist from $44.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WBA. Citigroup lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.31.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.81. The company had a trading volume of 122,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,145,039. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a PE ratio of 91.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $56.80.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBA. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.1% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

