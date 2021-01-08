Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $45.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.52, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $56.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 16.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.93.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

