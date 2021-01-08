Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.07.

Shares of WBA opened at $45.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $56.80.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

