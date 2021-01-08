Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at TD Securities

Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) had its price target upped by TD Securities from $17.50 to $20.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Wajax from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Wajax from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Wajax from $14.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday.

Wajax stock traded up $1.01 on Thursday, reaching $14.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.62. Wajax has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $14.41.

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company provides construction, material-handling, crane and utility, forestry, storage, and mining and oil sands equipment.

