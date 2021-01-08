Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) (TSE:WJX) Price Target Raised to C$18.50 at Raymond James

Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) (TSE:WJX) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$14.50 to C$18.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

TSE WJX opened at C$18.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$361.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.92. Wajax Co. has a twelve month low of C$4.90 and a twelve month high of C$19.60.

Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) (TSE:WJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$340.62 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Wajax Co. will post 1.7499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Wajax Co. (WJX.TO)’s payout ratio is 62.11%.

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company provides construction, material-handling, crane and utility, forestry, storage, and mining and oil sands equipment.

