W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Berkley from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. W. R. Berkley has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Shares of NYSE WRB remained flat at $$66.01 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,945. W. R. Berkley has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $79.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.95.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.15). W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.