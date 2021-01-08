W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Berkley from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. W. R. Berkley has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.00.
Shares of NYSE WRB remained flat at $$66.01 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,945. W. R. Berkley has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $79.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.95.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 15.84%.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.
About W. R. Berkley
W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.
