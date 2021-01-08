Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Vroom in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Vroom from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vroom in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Vroom in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vroom from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.23.

Shares of VRM opened at $41.60 on Wednesday. Vroom has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.39.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.23 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vroom will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David K. Jones sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vroom during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vroom in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vroom in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Vroom in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 37.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

