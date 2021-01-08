VouchForMe Price Up 65.9% This Week (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. VouchForMe has a total market cap of $126,046.02 and $531.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VouchForMe token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Coinbe and Livecoin. During the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded 65.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VouchForMe Token Profile

VouchForMe was first traded on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 243,000,000 tokens. VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co

VouchForMe Token Trading

VouchForMe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Livecoin and Coinbe. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VouchForMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VouchForMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

