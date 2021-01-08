Vossloh AG (VOS.F) (ETR:VOS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $43.30

Vossloh AG (VOS.F) (ETR:VOS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €43.30 ($50.94) and last traded at €43.15 ($50.76), with a volume of 19558 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €41.50 ($48.82).

Several brokerages have issued reports on VOS. Independent Research set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Vossloh AG (VOS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Vossloh AG (VOS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Vossloh AG (VOS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Vossloh AG (VOS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €44.60 ($52.47).

The company has a market capitalization of $771.07 million and a PE ratio of -17.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €39.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €37.35.

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

