Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vocera Communications Inc. provides mobile communication solutions focused on addressing critical communication challenges facing hospitals. The Company’s solutions consist of its Voice Communication, new Messaging and Care Transition solutions. It enables users to communicate with a Vocera Wi-Fi (TM) Smartphone or Vocera Connect application for smartphones including Blackberry, iPhone, and Android devices. Vocera Communications Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Friday, October 30th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Vocera Communications from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Vocera Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

NYSE VCRA traded down $1.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,790. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -92.87 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.31. Vocera Communications has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $44.76.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $53.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.55 million. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vocera Communications news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total value of $461,189.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $331,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,441.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,131 shares of company stock worth $2,293,674 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Vocera Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vocera Communications by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vocera Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Vocera Communications by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Vocera Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

