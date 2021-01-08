Vivo Energy plc (VVO.L) (LON:VVO) Shares Gap Up to $85.00

Vivo Energy plc (VVO.L) (LON:VVO) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $85.00, but opened at $89.00. Vivo Energy plc (VVO.L) shares last traded at $84.90, with a volume of 152,206 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vivo Energy plc (VVO.L) from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 143 ($1.87) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 84.99 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 79.11.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This is an increase from Vivo Energy plc (VVO.L)’s previous dividend of $0.03. Vivo Energy plc (VVO.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

About Vivo Energy plc (VVO.L) (LON:VVO)

Vivo Energy plc operates as a retailer and distributor of fuels and lubricants in Africa. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial, and Lubricants. The Retail segment sells petrol and diesel fuels at Shell and Engen-branded service stations; operates convenience retail shops, and quick service and fast casual restaurants; and provides other services, including lubricant bays, car washes, and ATMs.

