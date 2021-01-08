Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.50

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.50 and last traded at $27.23, with a volume of 21527 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.92.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CL King upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.52.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $575.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.39 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 15,000 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851,056. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AJO LP acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. 89.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products that include centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; archery and hunting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and decoys; optics products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; and shooting accessories that consist of reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.