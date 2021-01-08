Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Vishay Precision Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of NYSE VPG traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.56. The company had a trading volume of 93,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,152. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.45. The stock has a market cap of $469.15 million, a P/E ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 1.32. Vishay Precision Group has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $35.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $67.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.00 million. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vishay Precision Group will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Vishay Precision Group by 17.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 61,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Vishay Precision Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 143,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after buying an additional 10,139 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Vishay Precision Group during the second quarter valued at $353,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Vishay Precision Group by 25.1% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 28,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 5,688 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Vishay Precision Group by 19.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 169,380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 27,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

