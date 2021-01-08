Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Vishay Precision Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.
Shares of NYSE VPG traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.56. The company had a trading volume of 93,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,152. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.45. The stock has a market cap of $469.15 million, a P/E ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 1.32. Vishay Precision Group has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $35.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Vishay Precision Group by 17.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 61,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Vishay Precision Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 143,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after buying an additional 10,139 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Vishay Precision Group during the second quarter valued at $353,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Vishay Precision Group by 25.1% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 28,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 5,688 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Vishay Precision Group by 19.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 169,380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 27,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.
About Vishay Precision Group
Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.
