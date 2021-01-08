Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Trading 6% Higher

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) shares traded up 6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.95 and last traded at $13.84. 708,587 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 1,005,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.06.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Truist upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 6.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter worth $91,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter worth $189,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 27.5% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 18,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2019, it had mineral interests in 24,304 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88,946 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

