Viii Lp Canaan Sells 5,888 Shares of Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 5,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $30,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Viii Lp Canaan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 6th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $54,300.00.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LOV opened at $5.53 on Friday. Spark Networks SE has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $6.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.62.
Spark Networks Company Profile
Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Jdate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.
