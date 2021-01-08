Viii Lp Canaan Sells 5,888 Shares of Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 5,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $30,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Viii Lp Canaan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 6th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $54,300.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LOV opened at $5.53 on Friday. Spark Networks SE has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $6.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.62.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Spark Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Spark Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Spark Networks by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,265,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after purchasing an additional 572,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osmium Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Spark Networks by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Osmium Partners LLC now owns 2,441,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,937,000 after purchasing an additional 509,039 shares in the last quarter.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Jdate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

