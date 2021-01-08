VIDY (VIDY) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.62 Million

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. VIDY has a market cap of $8.84 million and $1.62 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIDY token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, MXC, Gate.io and Bithumb Global. During the last seven days, VIDY has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00037466 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004723 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.86 or 0.00267599 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00028071 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,021.24 or 0.02533732 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00012210 BTC.

About VIDY

VIDY is a token. It launched on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,067,936,682 tokens. VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin . The official website for VIDY is vidy.com . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

VIDY Token Trading

VIDY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global, Hotbit, MXC and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

