Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) vs. Ameri (NASDAQ:AMRH) Head-To-Head Contrast

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) and Ameri (NASDAQ:AMRH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.7% of Viavi Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Ameri shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Viavi Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Ameri shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Viavi Solutions and Ameri’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viavi Solutions $1.14 billion 3.14 $28.70 million $0.58 26.83 Ameri $39.92 million 0.74 -$5.60 million N/A N/A

Viavi Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Ameri.

Volatility & Risk

Viavi Solutions has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ameri has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Viavi Solutions and Ameri, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viavi Solutions 0 1 6 0 2.86 Ameri 0 0 0 0 N/A

Viavi Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $16.07, suggesting a potential upside of 3.29%. Given Viavi Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Viavi Solutions is more favorable than Ameri.

Profitability

This table compares Viavi Solutions and Ameri’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viavi Solutions 2.53% 18.00% 7.13% Ameri -19.34% -58.42% -25.44%

Summary

Viavi Solutions beats Ameri on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc. provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments. The NE segment offers testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks. This segment provides solutions that include instruments, software, and services to design, build, activate, certify, troubleshoot, and optimize networks; and instrumentation for communication and safety. It also offers support and professional services, such as repair, calibration, software support, and technical assistance for the products; and system integration projects, including project management, installation, and implementation, as well as product and technology training, and consulting services. The SE segment provides embedded systems and enterprise performance management solutions for communication service providers, enterprises, and cloud operators with visibility into network, service, and application data. Its solutions include instruments, microprobes, and software, which monitor, collect, and analyze network data to reveal the actual customer experience and to identify opportunities for new revenue streams and network optimization. The OSP segment offers optical products for anti-counterfeiting, government, industrial, automotive, and consumer electronic markets, including 3D sensing applications. The company was formerly known as JDS Uniphase Corporation and changed its name to Viavi Solutions Inc. in August 2015. Viavi Solutions Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Ameri Company Profile

Ameri Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides SAP cloud, digital, and enterprise services worldwide. The company offers cloud services, including public, private, and hybrid cloud services, as well as SAP S/4 HANA, SAP SuccessFactors, and SAP Hybris cloud migration; and cloud automation solutions. It also provides digital services, such as Simple Advance Planning and Optimization mobile solution, a mobile application that offers sales professionals with real-time collaboration capabilities and customer data on their mobile devices; SAP IBP mobile app, which enables the real-time management and analysis of sales and operations planning related data from mobile devices; and robotic process automation that leverages the capability of artificially intelligent software agents for business process automation, as well as for reporting and analysis, and deliver insights into business functions by translating large data into structured reports. In addition, the company's digital services comprise automating disparate and redundant data entry tasks by configuring software robots to integrate with existing software systems; and automating standard back office operations. Additionally, it designs, implements, and manages business intelligence and analytics solutions; generates instant financial reports and analytics of customer, product, and cost information; solutions for metadata repository, master data management, and data quality; and other enterprise services, such as consulting services for global and regional SAP implementations, as well as SAP/ information technology (IT) solution advisory and architectural, project management, IT/ enterprise resource planning (ERP) strategy, and vendor selection services. The company also offers data warehousing and other ERP services. Ameri Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.

