VerusCoin Price Hits $0.37 on Top Exchanges (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. During the last week, VerusCoin has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar. One VerusCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000906 BTC on exchanges. VerusCoin has a market cap of $22.16 million and $82,332.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00022508 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00103015 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $171.13 or 0.00420765 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.87 or 0.00218505 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00048294 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin’s genesis date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 60,110,461 coins. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin

VerusCoin Coin Trading

VerusCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

