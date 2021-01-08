Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Veritiv Corporation engages in offering North American business-to-business distribution solutions. It provides packaging, print and print management, publishing, supply chain, facility and logistics solutions that span the entire lifecycle of core business operations. The company’s customers vary across a number of industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, retail and more. Veritiv Corporation is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Veritiv from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

NYSE:VRTV opened at $23.14 on Tuesday. Veritiv has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.79 million, a PE ratio of -35.06 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.09.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $1.90. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. Veritiv had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. On average, research analysts expect that Veritiv will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bain Capital Investors Llc sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $25,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veritiv by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 246,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 51,575 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Veritiv by 128.8% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 195,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 110,321 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Veritiv by 8.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 154,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 12,023 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 650.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 148,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 128,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 38.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 126,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 34,901 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment offers standard, custom, and comprehensive packaging solutions. The Facility Solutions segment sources and sells cleaning, break-room, and other supplies, such as towels, tissues, wipers and dispensers, can liners, commercial cleaning chemicals, soaps and sanitizers, sanitary maintenance supplies and equipment, safety and hazard supplies, and shampoos and amenities.

