VeriSign Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:VRSN)

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 3,039 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,566% compared to the typical daily volume of 114 call options.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $1,293,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 848,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,990,441.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.69, for a total transaction of $132,217.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,024 shares in the company, valued at $12,946,576.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,670 shares of company stock worth $8,350,121. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 718,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $147,228,000 after purchasing an additional 46,611 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 320.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 186,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,231,000 after purchasing an additional 142,239 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 559.1% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRSN stock opened at $200.00 on Friday. VeriSign has a 52 week low of $148.77 and a 52 week high of $221.30. The company has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.71.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.24. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. The company had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. VeriSign’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VeriSign will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

VRSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.80.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

