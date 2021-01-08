Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) had its price objective upped by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on VRNT. Wedbush raised their price target on Verint Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Verint Systems from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $68.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 284.46, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. Verint Systems has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $68.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.95.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.14 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Elan Moriah sold 10,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total value of $651,961.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,781,233.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,445,861. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,885,328. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,368,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,115,000 after purchasing an additional 386,879 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 271.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 2,290,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,672 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,225,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,229,000 after purchasing an additional 17,261 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,561,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,219,000 after purchasing an additional 137,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 670,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

See Also: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.