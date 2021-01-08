Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Shares Up 6.5%

Shares of Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) shot up 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.85 and last traded at $1.80. 858,299 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 900,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VERB shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Verb Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Verb Technology in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.24. The stock has a market cap of $81.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.21.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.10). Verb Technology had a negative return on equity of 131.68% and a negative net margin of 153.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Verb Technology during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Verb Technology by 737.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 70,808 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Verb Technology by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 12,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB)

Verb Technology Company, Inc develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform. It offers verb Customer Relationship Management (CRM) application; verbLEARN, a Learning Management System application that incorporates clickable in-video technology featured in its verbCRM application; and verbLIVE, a Live Broadcast Video Webinar application.

