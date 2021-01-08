Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 110,163 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Verastem were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Verastem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Verastem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Verastem in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSTM opened at $2.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $397.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.72. Verastem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $4.67.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $78.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.78 million. Verastem had a negative net margin of 590.19% and a negative return on equity of 189.37%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Barberich purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $108,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 218,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VSTM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

