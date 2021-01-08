Velas (VLX) One Day Volume Hits $1.43 Million

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a total market capitalization of $65.31 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0310 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000078 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000840 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000460 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000028 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,106,296,362 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html.

Velas Coin Trading

Velas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

