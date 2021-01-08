Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Stock Price Up 11.6%

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)’s share price rose 11.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.44 and last traded at $13.37. Approximately 1,675,958 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 988,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.98.

VGR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Vector Group in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average is $10.39.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $547.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.40 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 18.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vector Group Ltd. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $2,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,357,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,686,957.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $11,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,357,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,155,842.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Vector Group by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vector Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Vector Group by 474.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 114,781 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Vector Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vector Group by 321.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 56,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Company Profile (NYSE:VGR)

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

