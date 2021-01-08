Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $200,000.00

Brokerages expect that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) will report sales of $200,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings. Vascular Biogenics reported sales of $130,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full-year sales of $870,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $920,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $720,000.00, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $830,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 2,987.11% and a negative return on equity of 57.70%. The business had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million.

VBLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vascular Biogenics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 45.7% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 31,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 142.2% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 54,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBLT traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $2.40. 974,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,387. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1.33. Vascular Biogenics has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $2.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $100.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.90.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

