Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Varex Imaging from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.40.

Shares of VREX traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.71. 4,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,534. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.38 and its 200 day moving average is $14.42. The stock has a market cap of $732.91 million, a P/E ratio of -33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.60. Varex Imaging has a 1-year low of $10.36 and a 1-year high of $31.90.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.55 million. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Varex Imaging will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VREX. State Street Corp raised its position in Varex Imaging by 21.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,034,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,877,000 after purchasing an additional 356,464 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Varex Imaging by 20.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,128,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,077,000 after purchasing an additional 356,259 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Varex Imaging by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,230,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,251,000 after purchasing an additional 147,715 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Varex Imaging by 967.3% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 152,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 138,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Varex Imaging by 27.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 511,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,511,000 after buying an additional 109,194 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

