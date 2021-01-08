Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $255.24. 37,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,525. The business has a 50-day moving average of $247.04 and a 200 day moving average of $229.37. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $255.19.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

