Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) Sets New 12-Month High at $256.59

Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $256.59 and last traded at $256.35, with a volume of 9882 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $254.27.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $247.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VUG. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.5% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 426,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,002,000 after acquiring an additional 91,956 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.6% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 49,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $1,944,000.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

