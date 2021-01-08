Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,216,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 2.5% of Diversified Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Diversified Trust Co owned 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares worth $60,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $34,000.

VWO stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.13. 725,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,952,035. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $51.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.09.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

