Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) Hits New 12-Month High at $169.45

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $169.45 and last traded at $169.45, with a volume of 1123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.64.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 210.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 641,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,234,000 after buying an additional 435,131 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 951,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,371,000 after buying an additional 322,711 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,530,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,303,000 after buying an additional 137,339 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 128.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 100,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,896,000 after buying an additional 56,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $6,627,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

