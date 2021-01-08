ValuEngine Upgrades Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) to Buy

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.48.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $151.27 on Wednesday. Airbnb has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $174.97.

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.