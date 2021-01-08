ValuEngine Lowers U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Xpress Enterprises presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Shares of USX stock opened at $7.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.99. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $11.34. The company has a market capitalization of $358.63 million, a P/E ratio of -30.13 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $431.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.04 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert D. Pischke purchased 11,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $78,974.56. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 140,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,193.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Rickel purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 61,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,051. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 563.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $199,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $288,000. 33.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

